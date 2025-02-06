Sheffield fighter up against experienced Argentinan

Shakiel Thompson's Friday night fight will now be a tune-up bout before bigger things, it seems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffielder, 13-0, was initially due to box a 10-rounder, with Tanzania's Hamisi Maya his expected opponent.

But that option disappeared from view a few days ago, with his GBM Sports promoters left with finding a replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson's career is on an upward trajectory, and he needs to be active and tested against creditable opponents.

He will now lock horns with Argentinian David Benitez, aged 30, who has a modest record of 11-9-0 but has been in with quality opposition like Aaron McKenna and Troy Williamson, whom he has boxed on UK soil.

It is thought the considerably-shorter Benitez only flew into the UK on Wednesday so it will all be something of a whirlwind for him.

However, he has won three out of his last four fights, and has power in his punches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their eight-rounder will be chief support to the Lee Ingelrest (Belgium) v Shakan Pitters (Birmingham) light heavyweight European title fight at the Park Community Arena...another contest that has seen a late change of away opponent.

David Benitez and Shakiel Thompson

Thompson, 27, was recently linked with a fight with middleweight champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, in his native Kazakhstan.

But the Handsworth man's manager, Kevin Maree, revealed: “We were made an offer, but the offer was miles off what would be accepted for that kind of fight, and we are talking miles off.

“If you’re talking about fighting a two-belt holder in his home city, in his home country, a very special fighter, the offer would have to be tremendous.

t’s certainly not that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Benitez once a red head

"We will build him (Shak) properly unless somebody wants to offer the kind of money that would take us off that path.”

Sheffield fight fans will be interested in seeing how Manor Boxing Academy's Donte Dixon performs.

He has had only one outing since 2021, but is now hoping to burst back on the scene.

The lightweight has a 7-0 record says: "I'm back. I cannot wait to get back in that ring."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shakiel Thompson ready for battle Pic courtesy of Connor McMain

Dixon signed with GBM late last year and promoter Izzy Asif said: "He is an undefeated prospect, ‘The Problem’ is ready for a huge 2025 and we will be with him every step of the way."

While Rotherham interests are served by the explosive Taz Nadeem, who will be looking for his third knockout in five appearances.