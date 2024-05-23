Sheffield fighter secures prime time TV slot against ex world champion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam Cameron is to face the ultimate test of his rejuvenated boxing career - and it will be screened live on terrestrial TV.

As The Star suggested on Tuesday he will be taking on Lyndon Arthur, who is said to be one of the best light heavyweight prospects in the world.

The contest will be free-to-air in the UK on Channel 5, on Friday, June 21.

It is an incredible showcase for Manor's Cameron, (W23 L5 D0) who has come back from a ban from the sport and problems with alcohol abuse, to knockout both his last two opponents in the first round.

That punching power is precisely what made the Sheffielder an attractive opponent to promoters, Wasserman Boxing, over ten rounds, against a former IBO world title holder.

Liam, aged 33, said: “Everybody knows what I have been through, but the struggle will be all worth it, when I cause a huge upset.

“A win over Lyndon Arthur will take my career to a whole new level and opportunities as good as this one don’t come around very often, so I am going to make the most of it.

“This will be a life-changing night for me.”

Liam Cameron and team Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

He added: "Never let anybody say you can not do it! I’m the proof, headlining on Channel 5 against a former world champion.

"It’s time to put the cherry on top of the cake and win!"

Arthur, a year younger, (W23 L2 D0) lost an IBO and WBA World Light Heavy 12-rounder with Russian Dmitrii Bivol in December.

But he hopes to bounce back from that Saudi Arabi reverse.

Liam Cameron - TV star in the making?

"On June 21, I make my return and I’m ready to start getting back into the title picture,” said Arthur.

“Cameron is hungry for this, and coming to ruin my plans, but I simply won’t allow him to restart his career with a win over me. It’s just not happening.”

The scrap will take place in Bolton and Wasserman believes 'King Arthur' will reign victorious.

Kalle Sauerland, Head of Global Boxing at Wasserman, said: “Boxing fans will witness a new, and improved, more confident, vicious, and devastating Lyndon Arthur on June 21, mark my words.

Fight poster

“Over the past 12 months, Lyndon reinforced his position as one of the very best light heavyweight fighters in the world, winning the IBO world title in dramatic fashion, which set up his huge Saudi showdown with Bivol last year.

“In Bolton next month, he launches a campaign to be king of the division once again and while Cameron comes into this highly motivated and knowing he can change his career with a win, Arthur has taken his game to new levels.”

Cameron, a former ABA champion, has been touched by messages of support, within hours of the fight being announced.

He posted: "Thanks everybody for kind words on my upcoming fight against Lyndon Arthur, my timeline has been crazy.