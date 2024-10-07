Sheffield fighter heartbroken after defeat in cowboy country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield's Mason Dickinson is pledging to come back stronger and better after being outgunned in Texas.

On Saturday, the 'heartbroken' Handsworth fighter had aimed to become the Lone Star State's new star on the 'Transatlantic Clash' bill at Jacob Brown Auditorium, Brownsville.

It was billed as Mexican aggression vs Sheffield steel - but sadly for the 23-year-old Manor super welterweight, it was his opponent Carlos Mohamed Rodriguez that came out on top.

The first professional defeat suffered by the Nether Edge, teaching assistant, leaves him with a 5-1-0 record, while Rodriguez, is now 16-14-1.

Dickinson had only boxed 19 professional rounds before setting foot on American soil.

While it was his first rodeo, so to speak, he was brimming with confidence in the run-up.

After his loss, he issued a dignified statement.

"I lost my undefeated record to a very game, underrated and dangerous fighter," he said.

"I give my full respect to my opponent and I make no excuses, this time is my time to be on the losing end and it stings more than you can ever imagine.

"The important thing is both me and my opponent left the ring safe with our health intact, soon to be coming home to our families.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't heartbroken I never thought this would happen to me but this is where it becomes make or break.

"So I'll rest, recover and identify where it all went wrong on my end and what I can do to improve this in future.

"This isn't the end even the best lose from time to time but believe me I never intend on feeling this way again."

He thanked the support from his sponsors, teammates, and promoter Dennis Hobson and Fightzone.

"I will be back; it's not if, it's when."

Mason is trained by John Fewkes at Titans' gym in Gleadless.

The coach said that Mason: "Rolled the dice as they say, he came away from his comfort zone of being in the home corner, flew half way around the world and took on a Mexican and did him, his family, and our team so proud.

"In boxing, as in life you can play it safe, stay in your lane and in your little box, and just see your career float by or you can take a risk and win lose or draw grow and improve yourself.

"Ninety nine point nine (percent) of the greatest boxers or people in the world have taken risks and fallen short. It doesn't define them, if anything it makes them better prepared for the next time they take a risk.

Fewkes told Dickinson to hold his head up high.

"I couldn't be prouder...you will come again and be more prepared for the next risk and adventure in this sport."

*Meanwhile cruiserweight Perry Howe has made a dignified retirement from boxing, after 26 fights.

Perry, 34, from Riley's gym in Handsworth, was a dependable 'away fighter' tasting success in five fights but losing 20 and drawing once.

His last fight ended in a first-round knockout loss in Portsmouth after which he wrote on social media: "A WBF Title, a Central area title opportunity and then a run in the away corner against anyone and everyone I possibly could...(I've) got nothing left to prove, nothing left I want to achieve and I can walk away with my head held high knowing I've done it my way, on my terms with some amazing people supporting me all the way through.

"132 rounds, 26 contests, plenty of memories made, spent the last five years living out my childhood dreams and achieving things I never dreamed I could. "No stone left unturned, no regrets but now is my time for me to hang up them gloves."

Perry's last victory came over Goergian Erik Nazaryan in 2022 at Bramall Lane Football Ground.

He has now applied for a trainer's license.

"The dust has barely settled on me retiring as a fighter but I am keen to get started as quickly as possible in my new career on the other side of the ropes," he says.