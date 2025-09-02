Sheffield fighter Bree Wright resumes career - in Rotherham and Doncaster

Fight fans will soon witness the return to the ring of Sheffield boxer Bree Wright.

The 29-year-old from the Manor estate has been out of the sport since a win at the Magna Centre, Rotherham in April last year.

She returns to the same venue to pick up the pieces of her career in a Jamie Sheldon/Ryan Rhodes show this month.

She fights Bojana Libiszewska, a Polish welterweight.

It will be interesting to see what changes there are, if any, in her fighting style.

She was managed by Sheldon and trained by Liam Cameron at Steel City gym, but that arrangement is over and she is now under the eye of Jason Cunningham, at DB Fitness and Circuit Centre at Doncaster Road, Denaby Main.

Jason says: "She fell out of love with boxing and packed it in.

"She has had time away and time to reflect and think about everything.

"Boxing is a hard sport; it is more rough than smooth a lot of the time especially with the politics and business side of it.

"She won’t have been the first or last to do that. Anyway she’s back she’s been working very hard and back on the home show on September 20.

"She’ll be 17 months out of the ring so the aim is to dust any cobwebs off then we’re looking for a big fight.

"She’ll be campaigning at Super Welterweight for titles."

Rhodes said Bree boxed on a couple of his previous shows, then had her time out.

"She is doing well at Jason's gym, obviously, he has seen it and done it all, and bought the t-shirt, and he is hands-on with her now.

"I'm over at the gym quite often and she looks like very determined and up for the comeback.

"She is showing great signs, and whatever her situation before, she is making progress and doing something good."

Rhodes believes female competitors could dominate the show.

Rotherham rookie Kacie Doocey, 22, "is flying at the minute" he said, ahead of her scrap with Indian Rajwant Kaur at the Magna.

"She is up and down the country sparring with quality names, including Chantelle Cameron" said Rhodes.

"From what I have seen, once she gets her opportunity, I think she'll do well. We are talking about an English or British title eventually."

Doncaster bantam Billy Jarmolinski, managed by Cunningham, will also be on the Rotherham show, making her debut.