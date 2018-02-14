Sheffield fight scene: Boxing public must savour Kell Brook - he’ll retire soon

Dennis Hobson says the people of Sheffield should turn out in numbers to support Kell Brook next month - as the countdown is on to the day he hangs up his gloves.

The former world champion has hinted this might be his last year in the ring.

And the Sheffield promoter says fight fans must see him while they can, if they are to treasure his legacy.

Brook faces Sergey Rabchanko at the Arena on March 3. The rest of the card is yet to be completed and another light middleweight Sam Eggington has withdrawn recently.

“I’m not sure it will sell out, that will depend on the undercard, but I’d like to be there watching because I don’t know how many more fights he’ll have before he retires” said Hobson.

“You have to savour a talent like Kell while it’s there. Hopefully he can win another version of a world title, but I don’t know how much he’s been softened up with injuries. He’s a quality fighter and I hope he goes on to win another title, and the people of Sheffield get behind him. He’s an exciting fighter.”

Kell Brook and fight poster

Brook, who turns 32 in May, is hoping for an eventual Amir Khan showdown.

Tomorrow he will hold a public workout at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre (11am.)