Sheffield duo launch pre-Christmas boxing surprise

Scott Jenkins

Ryan Rhodes and Jamie Sheldon will bring their promotional skills to Sheffield’s Park Community Arena on December 12 - a venue more often associated with Izzy Asif’s GBM Sports.

The duo will host a night featuring Sheffield's Scott Jenkins - returning after an ELEVEN-year break - along with the city's Naphtali Nembhard, Adam Geelan, and Nazir Younus.

Jenkins, 34, hasn't boxed since losing to Jan Holec at Ponds Forge in 2014.

His return is subject to medical clearance.

Rotherham's Kacie Doocey and Nathan Darby, Cusworth's Connan Murray, and Doncaster's Jimmy Joe Flint, Reece Mould and Josh Simms are also committed.

Nembhard and Flint both return after injury layoffs.

Murray tops the bill in what could be a title or title eliminator over 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Intriguingly, debutant heavyweight Simms: "Will be straight in at the deep end against an unbeaten opponent," according to trainer Jason Cunningham.

Naphtali Nembhard in action at Magna Pic courtesy of Connor McMain

Rhodes posted online: "We’re closing out the year in style!

"It is a great new venue for us.

"Expect 10 action-packed fights featuring some of the best local talent around."

"Don’t miss our last show of the year — it’s going to be a big one!"

Connan Murray in action Pic by Jake Skinn

Meanwhile, Sheffield boxing promoters will be slugging it out for fans at separate shows in Hull on November 8.

South Yorkshire's GBM Sports and Dennis Hobson's Fight Academy will be hoping to draw in the crowds in the East Riding.

Sheffield light heavyweight Mikey Harrison is on the Hobson show, hoping to take his tally to five straight professional wins at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, Hull.

He faces a Latvian journeyman Edgars Sniedze.

There are five other fights on the card.

At the same time, over at the Connexin Live, Hull's own Lewis Sylvester, who beat Mould at the Keepmoat stadium in May, leads the bill.

Ironically, heavyweight Adrian King, who signed a promotional deal with Hobson last year, is on the GBM list.

Steed Woodall, who was stopped in two rounds by Barnsley's Callum Simpson in January, will also perform.