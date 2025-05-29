Sheffield duo aim to steal Barnsley boxing show

By Bob Westerdale
Published 29th May 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 10:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Thomas Essomba and Red Johnson will be flying the flag for Sheffield boxing in Barnsley, a week on Saturday.

The pair are on the Boxxer undercard of Callum Simpson's EBU European Super Middleweight title push at Oakwell football stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Most of the focus will be on Simpson, who is hoping to add to previously won titles, including British Commonwealth and WBO Inter-Continental straps.

But the Sheffield pair are at an interesting - and contrasting - stage in their own developments.

Essomba, at the ripe old age of 37, has a distinguished background.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Cameroonian-British professional boxer has held the European bantamweight and Commonwealth flyweight titles and represented Cameroon at the 2012 Olympics.

Ten years ago, he beat Sheffield's Waleed Din for the Commonwealth strap at the Magna Centre, Rotherham.

While there have been more highs than lows, he lost to brothers Charlie and Sunny Edwards - Charlie stripping him of his European belt last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Thomas Essomba second left supporting Ed Hardy on a GBM Sports bill at Doncaster RoversThomas Essomba second left supporting Ed Hardy on a GBM Sports bill at Doncaster Rovers
Thomas Essomba second left supporting Ed Hardy on a GBM Sports bill at Doncaster Rovers

In February, Thomas warmed up with a four-rounder and on June 7 will face Welsh featherweight Rhys Edwards, who had a 16-fight unbeaten record before a defeat in Saudi Arabia in December.

The Steel City-trained warrior and budding coach (14-9-1) said he was looking forward to "a good fight... Edwards is a good boxer, I have watched him a couple of times."

The former Olympian said he always lived in hope of big stage fights.

"The time I will stop dreaming is when I will retire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Red Johnson and Sam HickeyRed Johnson and Sam Hickey
Red Johnson and Sam Hickey

"Every time I go in the gym I still have a hope that I will achieve what is in my mind, my dream is going to become true."

That dream, he told Boxed In podcast, meant achieving more than he had already.

Relative newcomer Red, from Intake, aims to record his ninth professional win.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He faces his first-ever boxer with a winning record, Southampton's Harley Collison.

The Ingle-trained fighter, 28, hasn't boxed since a four-rounder in November but has promised fans an all-singing, all-dancing performance.

He said it wouldn't be an easy fight against Collison but he was delighted to be part of such a big Boxxer/Sky Sports-televised show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At a media event recently he described himself as "like Luther Van Dross but right violent."

Red has always been respectful about Sheffield's boxing past.

He once told The Star: "For me, Clinton Woods and Kell Brook are the epitome of what Sheffield boxing is.

"Two hard-working, local lads who didn’t duck fights and worked hard until they reached the top.

"I’ve always been big fans of both."

Related topics:SheffieldBarnsley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice