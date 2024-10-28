Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Sheffield siblings are to make professional boxing history - a brother and sister duo fighting on the same card.

Bianca Johnson, once a promising amateur, ends a 10-year break from competitive boxing, and will appear on the same bill as her Ingle-trained brother Red.

The pair will feature on a Josh Wale (Outlaw Promotions) show at the Metrodome, Barnsley, on November 23.

Boxing is a sport that seems to be continually reinventing itself - but a brother and sister on the event is certainly a novelty.

Red, aged 27, is establishing himself with a 7-0-0 winning record.

Bianca, 31, from Intake, will be keen to do her family name justice.

Her opponent has yet to be announced, but Bianca aims to return refreshed and energised after her time away from ring action.

"I started boxing before Red" she explained.

Foxy time for Bianca Johnson

"I have boxed since I was 13 years old, starting at South Yorkshire Sports Academy and I turned amateur at a time when Red was more into football.

"He came to the gym to get the fitness side of it and found out that he liked it more than football so he got into it after me."

Bianca opted to concentrate on a University education and a career as an estate agent (Haybrook, Gleadless.)

But then she had a lightbulb moment.

Bianca Johnson

"Previously, people had said I could have been a world champion if I had not stopped all those years ago," she said.

"Then I recognised how women's boxing was up and coming and I watched my brother step between the ropes...his fights got the passion and excitement back in me," she says. "I thought: 'I want a go at this!'

"It had been playing on my mind that if didn't have a go at it, I'd have always regretted it, so we'll see how it goes.

"I am competitive I do want to win a title; central area, English, whatever I'll just see where it takes me."

Bianca Johnson with Red Johnson

Bianca trains at Riley's gym at Handsworth, under Gary Moore, and is managed by Rob Riley.

She revels in the nickname 'Foxy.'

"I have ginger hair - but I also have a big fox's head tattooed on a bum cheek!" she explained.

"Years ago I went to Ayia Napa (Cyprus) with the girls and my hair was wild with the humidity and they started calling me Basil Brush! Foxy came from that, and I definitely thought Foxy was better than Basil!"

The ex-City School pupil offered a further explanation: "I had an ex-boyfriend's name tattooed on my bum, but when we broke up and I went for another one to cover it up."

Bianca is grateful for the support of family, friends, gym, and work colleagues.

"Mum and dad and my brother are extremely supportive, many people think I was a wasted talent who shouldn't have given it up. There have been no negative comments.

"Nicola Hopewell (Commonwealth flyweight champion) is at my gym, she is a lovely girl and another good role model."