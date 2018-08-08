Sheffield boxing: Why Glyn Rhodes won’t help Sam Sheedy return to the ring

Trainer Glyn Rhodes today explained why he will not be in the corner if Sam Sheedy returns to the ring.

The Star has revealed Sheffield’s former Commonwealth middleweight champion had ended his ‘retirement’ and is planning a fresh assault on honours.

But Rhodes, who guided Sheedy from the age of 11 at his Hillsborough gym, feels the Pitsmoor fighter should concentrate on training the next generation.

“I won’t be involved in any comeback as his trainer or manager” he said. “I’m proud of the fact we at Sheffield Boxing Centre took him from a kid who didn’t know his left foot from his right foot to an amateur champion to Central Area champion to Commonwealth champion to British title challenger.

“I don’t want to see him back in the ring ever again I would like to see him stay in the game and become a great trainer. ”

Specifically, Rhodes suspects Sheedy won’t be able to re-capture his old skills. And he worries about him making light middleweight, his preferred option. “At 30, I think he has peaked. After what he has achieved what’s the point in going back doing four-rounders at the Magna? You can’t do things when you are getting older that you did when you were younger.

“Boxing is a dangerous sport, you can get killed, as we saw with Scott Westgarth.”

Rhodes added: “My opinion is that it’s not worth the risk for Sam.

“I know it is hard to walk away.

“But if you don’t box yourself the next best thing is training others and he has got lots of experienced as a good pro to pass on - he should stay in the game that way, like John Fewkes and Reagan Denton have done.”

*Sheffield’s Sam O’maison is waiting for his opponent to be confirmed for his next outing at the Magan Centre on September 29.

O’maison, 27, won the vacant English super lightweight title at Bramall Lane in April.

Next month’s bill is led by Anthony Tomlinson v Kyle Fox for the vacant Central Area welterweight title and Christian Kinsiona v Harry Matthews for the vacant Central Area super middleweight strap.