Sheffield boxing veteran heads to Saudi to restore honours after Tyson Fury loss

There remains some unfinished business for British boxing, in Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury lost his bid to beat Oleksandr Usyk and become the first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion, at the weekend.

And the behaviour of his father John in the run-up to the contest didn't exactly represent Brits abroad in a good light.

But Sheffield's Amer Khan, once an unbeaten light heavyweight fighting out of Brendan Ingle's gym, will be in the Kingdom next month hoping to see a change in our nation's fortunes.

He is a long-term friend of Tyson, but Amer will be in Saudi to support Hamza Sheeraz, the Commonwealth and WBC Silver middleweight champion, who is taking part in a 'five-versus-five' joint promotion involving Bob Arum (Top Rank), Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing), and Frank Warren (Queensberry Promotions) on June 1.

Sheeraz, from the Home Counties, will be taking on Texan Austin Williams, a clash of unbeaten boxers.

Amer, 43, from Firth Park, said: " I’ve known Tyson for many years and I was one of the first to spar with him on his comeback in 2017 in Montreal, Canada, (Fury was out of the sport for two and a half years.)

"On Saturday, we witnessed an absolute history making fight where both fighters left it all in the ring.

Amer Khan and Tyson Fury

"Tyson had a crisis moment in the ninth but that wasn’t a reflection on the whole fight.

"He boxed him, keeping Usyk at the end of his jab, and hurt him on several different occasions, it was close.

"A lot of the rounds were nip and tuck but I felt Tyson did enough to get the nod by a round or two.

"I can see Tyson holding the centre of the ring more and pushing Usyk back in the rematch!"

Amer Khan and Hamzah Sheeraz

After that spectacle, Khan, a former Hinde House school pupil, switches his attention to Sheeraz (W19.)

"Riyadh season has been spectacular so far and I will be assisting Hamza in the 5v5 tournament.

"I’ve known him for years.

"His dad called me several weeks ago asking me to be part of the team assisting in all areas of his boxing, in the camp before his contest against Williams.

Amer Khan and Tyson Fury

"Hamza wants to be a world champion he lives and trains like one, he’s one of the most talented boxers I have trained with.

"He trains hard and prays I can really see him picking up world titles at multi-weights; he’s a 6’4 powerhouse.

"Coming from Sheffield, it is an honour and privilege to be part of his camp and this historic event in Saudi Arabia."

Khan will certainly be an ambassador for Britain.