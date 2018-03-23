Sheffield boxing unites over tragic Scott Westgarth

Kid Galahad has raised £500 for tragic boxer Scott Westgarth’s family - just by auctioning off his shorts.

The Ingle fighter (aka Barry Awad) sold his pants to sponsor Wayne North (WM Installations) after both were moved by the death of Westgarth, after a fight in Doncaster, recently.

Ingle trainer Amer Kkhan said: “It was a terrible tragedy for Scott’s family and the whole boxing community has felt for them and his close friends and gym-mates.

“Wayne was happy to make a gesture and Barry was just as pleased to hand over the money to Glyn Rhodes and Tommy Frank at Scott’s gym.

“Personally, I have sparred with Scott in the past and he was an iron-man, who never cut any corners and was a credit to the sport.

“I thought he was a very good kid and had a promising future before such a tragedy happened to him.”