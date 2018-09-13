Sheffield boxing trainer pays tribute to brave rape victim Callum Hancock

Trainer Ryan Rhodes has paid tribute to his boxer Callum Hancock, who has revealed he was the victim of sexual abuse when he was 10 years old.

Hancock, from Eckington, is campaigning to bring in new support services for male victims in Sheffield.

Rhodes, who trains Callum at his base in Shalesmoor, said: "Callum has been to hell and back, but has shown remarkable courage in both going to the police and making his case public.

"He wants to help others unfortunate enough to have suffered similar trauma in their lives.

"Callum is an extraordinary and exceptional role model for our gym, for Sheffield and the whole of boxing should be proud of him."

Hancock publicly told The Star he had been raped near his home by a 15-year-old bully in 2001.

Since then, his story has been picked up by other outlets – and his message that “survivors” need not be on their own” has gathered momentum.

Recently, police launched an historic crime investigation, ending with Marsh Lane man Jason Lee Lyttle pleading guilty to three counts of indecency.

Han cock will be back in the boxing ring at Rotherham’s Magna Centre, on September 28, against Callum Ide, from Sussex.