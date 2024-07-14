Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Few Sheffield people enjoy witnessing a Leeds victory in the Steel City.

And a minute into Saturday night's first round of home boxer Keanen Wainwright's bout with Billy Pickles, even fewer thought it could happen.

A lightning punch from Wainwright, 26, had put the visitor on his backside. It looked like an early night lay ahead.

But Pickles, the former England amateur, shrugged it off and worked hard to be awarded the 10-round Commonwealth super lightweight eliminator by the judges, 97-93, 97-93, and 96-94.

It's back to the drawing board now for the Parson Cross fighter, after his second consecutive defeat.

But he can at least be satisfied that he played a huge role in the most pulsating fight of the night, on the Dennis Hobson/Steve Crump bill.

Pickles had been serenaded into the ring to the echoes of a Leeds United crowd song, which didn't go down well universally at Skate Central.

Having survived the first-round knockdown, and seemingly touching down in the next, the away boxer began a high-intensity comeback.

There were a couple of ugly cameos with Pickles pounding Wainright into the ropes for what seemed longer than was good for the South Yorkshireman.

By the end of round six, both men were marked up, but Pickles - so relentless on the inside - was waving his arm in the air as a forecast of victory.

From then on, it was a give-one, take-one fight, in terms of shots, the type of brawl which normal people would need a month in bed to recover from.

The epic struggle went to the judges: and they favoured the West Yorkshireman.

Earlier in the evening, Doncaster's 'White Rhino' Dave Allen, 32, presented a more athletic build than his last time out at the same venue.

He comfortably outpointed Amine Boucetta in all four rounds.

"I've boxed five times in the last five years" Allen noted.

And then with disarming honesty, he added: "It is a long process...I am miles off where I want to be."

Manor's Mason Dickinson, 23, lacked tidiness and punch power at times against journeyman Dale Arrowsmith, but still had more than enough to win his first six rounder.

He wasn't able to summon up the shot that would neutralise his rival, yet neither was he in any trouble.

After the fight, Dickinson said he'd not underestimated the taller rival and the contest could help him in future battles, which might include a contest in Texas later this year.

Ridgeway-based debutant Mikey Harrison spent four rounds trying to nail elusive journeyman Victor Edagha, who was fighting his 100th contest.

Edagha, displaying an oddly sullen expression throughout, lost every round but at least fulfilled the role of giving the Blades' fan boxer a valuable first experience.

Harrison's trainer John Fewkes recalled his boxer had been "afraid of his own shadow" as a youngster but he had executed Saturday's game plan perfectly against a highly experienced rival.

The 20 year old said his aim was to win titles and make a name for himself in the sport.That is definitely likely to happen, if he can stay in the light heavyweight division.

Meanwhile, Handsworth's Dalton Smith, 27, gets a shot at the vacant EBU European Super Light title at Sheffield Arena on September 28.

He will face Spaniard Jon Fernandez, 28.

SHEFFIELD CARD

Billy Pickles (previously 15 1 0) of Leeds beat Keanen Wainwright (previously 11 3 0;) Parson Cross, light welter, Commonwealth eliminator.

Mason Dickinson (4 0 0) Manor, Sheffield bt Dale Arrowsmith (6 108 5;) Hyde, super welter

Anees Taj (7 5 0) Watford bt Ryan Labourn (0 15 2;) Bradford, cruiser

Katie Healy (7 1 0) Wolverhampton bt Kira Carter (0 7 1) Leeds, super bantam

Mikey Harrison (debut,) Ridgeway bt Victor Edagha (3 93 3;) London, light heavy

Josh Wisher (4 0 0) Leeds stopped by Jan Ardon (3 10 0;) Manchester, super middle.

David Allen (22 6 2) Conisbrough bt Amine Boucetta (8 14 0) Belgium, heavy.