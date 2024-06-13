Sheffield boxing promoter's daring Desert Kingdom move
On Tuesday, the Sheffield boxing promoter revealed his company GBM Sports had secured a multi-fight deal with the broadcast giant to promote boxing events around the world.
The announcement came out the blue.
But then again few people knew that Izzy attended the 5v5 Queensberry v Matchroom tournament recently with an eye on arranging a private meeting with DAZN's top bass there.
That encounter led to this week's announcement of a tie-in with the global platform.
Izzy told The Star: "I cannot go into the details of our financial arrangements, but this is massive for us in every way.
"DAZN has got more than four million subscribers on YouTube alone, and we are already seeing the benefits of being a partner with them."
GBM's first DAZN-streamed show will be on June 29, in Coventry, but there is likely to be a similar event in Sheffield by the end of the year.
"We'd like to have one in our home city around September, hopefully a title fight for Shakiel Thompson" said Izzy.
Middleweight Thompson, the Handsworth father of two with a Won 12, Lost 0, eight knockout record, is being touted for progress in the IBF and WBO routes.
Shak won the IBF European and WBO Global titles at the Magna Centre, Rotherham, in April, stopping Vladimir Georgiev in eight rounds.
The 27-year-old Sheffielder deserves his brand to be boosted across the digital space.
Meanwhile, Izzy hasn't ruled out some future connection with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom, whose shows have been aired by DAZN since they ended a decade-long boxing partnership with Sky in 2021.
"We are seeing promoters working together more these days - who knows what is possible," he said.
*DAZN is clearly in the business of expanding, streaming more than 150 fights a year, and are also a force in football, across 200 countries.
Yesterday, they announced a three-year media rights tie-up in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland for Italian soccer’s top-tier Serie A.
They already hold rights in top-tier European football competitions like France’s Ligue 1, Spain’s LaLiga, the UEFA Champions League, and domestic rights to Germany’s Bundesliga.
They are in the betting market too and are described as Europe's largest digital sports broadcaster.