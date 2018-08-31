Sheffield boxing promoter believes Liam Cameron will find it difficult to prove his innocence after positive drugs test 

Promoter Dennis Hobson believes the chances are against Sheffield boxer Liam Cameron of proving he has not taken a cocaine-like substance.

Sheffield's Commonwealth champion had his license suspended after failing a drugs test – although he is appealing the decision.

Cameron insists the results were due to either innocently handling contaminated bank notes or medicine administered during a trip to the dentist.

Hobson said: “The world’s changing and drugs seemed to be more accessible than ever. A layman might think it farcical that just biting your nails, or whatever, might put enough cocaine in your body. I’m very disappointed. There’s only one reason he’s been stripped of his title, that’s because he’s failed a drug test.

“In law, you’re innocent until proven guilty but in the sports world, it’s the other way around. If Liam gets off I’ll be pleasantly surprised, but I’m very disappointed.

“There’s been a lot of hard work to get him the Commonwealth t itle, it’s cost me money to help him get that title. I’ve lobbied the IBF to get him rated in the world rankings. It’s not my fault this has happened.

“Sometimes people look to blame others and don’t take responsibility for themselves.

“He needs to get his head down and defend himself as best he can. I’ve tried to talk to him about getting the best advice but apparently, he has his own legal team. Hopefully, he gets a reduction in any suspension or cleared.

“If he does get found guilty then he has to accept responsibility, live right, keep himself in the gym and hone his skills for however long he is suspended. Hopefully, though he gets exonerated because I was making moves to move him onto the world scene and start to get him paydays.”