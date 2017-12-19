Sheffield boxing: Local fighters compete to top big TV show

Liam Cameron faces a double challenge when he makes his first defence of his Commonwealth title, on February 2 at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge.

First he has to beat Hertfordshire middleweight Elliott Matthews. And secondly he has to try and at least equal the entertainment value of his first fight screened on FreeSports TV channel.

Cameron stopped fellow Sheffielder Sam Sheedy in that first highly-watchable duel, which had the TV audience drooling for more.

And the Manor Park fighter can expand his following if he can replicate the power and speed he showed against Sheedy in October.

“Our first show with Freesports was fantastic with a terrific fight between Sheedy and Cameron” said promoter Dennis Hobson.

“The feedback about that show was amazing. But this show has three title fights on and any of them could top a bill. “

Sharing top-of-the-bill status will be Barnsley’s British bantamweight champion, Josh Wale, who will defend his Lonsdale Belt for a second time against Lincoln’s Bobby Jenkinson.

The English super-flyweight title will also be up for grabs on the night when local man Loua Nassa and Guernsey’s Brad Watson go head-to-head.

“Matthews is no walkover for Cameron” said Hobson. “Elliott is unbeaten and won the English title in his last fight, so getting a Commonwealth shot is a great opportunity for him.

“It’s a proper trade fight. There can’t be any question of Liam switching off, or being complacent. He’s set his standard now by winning the title, and he needs to keep moving forward and put on a good performance on February 2.

“Wale is a great story. I’ve worked with him previously, he’s a great pro, he’s always in good fights and I’m pleased he won the British title. He never stops coming forward - he’s made for TV.

“Then Loua Nassa v Brad Watson...that’s a proper match-up between two hungry fighters, whoever wins will be in line for some big opportunities.

“These three fights are more competitive than many you’ll see on Sky Box Office shows” claimed Hobson.