Sheffield boxing: Liam Cameron awaits news on his next opponent after injury blow

Have your say

Liam Cameron - at the peak of his boxing career - has endured a double set-back.

The Sheffield middleweight was first due to defend his Commonwealth title against southpaw Elliott Matthews in his home city on a Ponds Forge Arena show on Friday.

The date and venue for the scheduled scrap was then changed so the pair were designated to meet at Bethnal Green on April 14.

Cameron, 27, was, at least, happy that he would be campaigning at what he describes as the “Mecca of Boxing.”

But now that too has been tugged from under his feet.

“I have been told that Matthews has got a shoulder injury, so it’s off” said the Manor Park champion.

“It’s very disappointing.”

Cameron boxed only once in 2017, when he beat fellow Sheffielder Sam Sheedy for the title.

It looked like he was set for a burst up the rankings.

Cameron says he wants to be more active - and doesn’t want to settle for a low-earning tick-over fight.

“I am just waiting to see what they can come up with” he said.

n On Friday’s bill, Crosspool’s Loua Nassa will attempt to win the vacant English super-flyweight belt against Guernsey’s Brad Watson. It will be his first ever 10-round contest against a 27-year-old Channel Islands opponent with 10 wins and two losses.