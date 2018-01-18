Sheffield boxing: Kid Galahad ready to show his mettle on Kell Brook’s steel city show

Have your say

Kid Galahad will share the limelight in Kell Brook’s return to the ring on March 3.

The unbeaten featherweight will face an unidentified opponent on the Matchroom show, headed by Brook v Siarhei Rabchanka.

Galahad (Abdul Barry Awad) has arguably never had the public exposure he has deserved.

But that could change if he can execute his sixth straight stoppage against a respected name.

The 27-year-old is looking for his 24th win and a chance to market his talent on TV.

He is certainly in the mood for it, posting on twitter: “With Dominic Ingle I keep grinding and grounded. Too hungry to be denied. Too driven to be ignored.”

The Brook show at Sheffield Arena, as expected, will also see a local derby. Rotherham fighters Lee Appleyard ( English Lightweight title holder) and Atif Shafiq will square off at super-lightweight.

Appleyard has a won 12 lost three record, while Shafiq has won 18 lost two.

Sam Eggington - at one point a potential opponent for Brook at light middleweight - is on the card too.

