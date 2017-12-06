Sheffield boxing: Kell Brook v Sam Eggington - with Atif Shafiq on the undercard?

Have your say

Kell Brook could be fighting Sam Eggington in Sheffield early in March - with a vibrant undercard featuring back-to-form Ingle gym-mate Atif Shafiq.

Rumours have been sweeping the sport that Birmingham-born Eggington - who lost his European Welterweight title in October - could be the opponent in Brook’s comeback fight.

Shafiq said: “I have heard that rumour, that would be a really exciting fight.

“Kell has fought at the highest level in his last two contests but he needs to drop back, get a win, get his confidence going and move back into big fights.”

Eggington has a won 21 lost four record, and has beaten the likes of Frankie Gavin (also a Brook victim) and Paulie Malignaggi.

Shafiq hopes to be on the show’s undercard, if it is confirmed by Matchroom promoters.

He executed a points win over Rhys Saunders in November, which helped his own confidence.

The Rotherham lightweight had struggled with injury and wasn’t happy with recent form until the Saunders win.

“Dom and John (Ingle) both say I am now back to where I was and I felt in control and switched-on in that fight.

“I want to be in exciting fights, and that’s what I will be looking to do in the New Year” said the 23-year-old.

