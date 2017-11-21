Sheffield boxing: Ingle titans Kell Brook and Billy Joe Saunders unlikely to ever meet in the ring

A British super-fight between gym-mates Kell Brook and Billy Joe Saunders is unlikely to ever happen, says the main who trains them both.

Saunders holds the WBO middleweight title - a division some thought former welterweight Brook would eventually move up to.

A clash between the two would be intriguing - Brook took on multi-belt warrior Gennady Golovkin at the 11st 6lbs division and said at the time he felt comfortable at that level.

Brook, who this week started two-a-day training sessions in preparation for a possible February 24 comeback fight at Sheffield Arena, is unlikely ever to fight at 10 stone 7lbs again.

Asked if he could ever foresee the Wincobank pair lock horns, Ingle said: “No, I don’t think we’ll ever be in that situation.

“First of all I don’t think Kell would be as effective at that weight compared to light middleweight, although he did go there for the Golovkin fight. I think he would be more comfortable and powerful at light middle.

Billy Joe Saunders in his pomp

“I just don’t envisage it happening” said Ingle, who leaves for Canada with Saunders next week, to prepare for his world title defence against David Lemieux in Quebec.

But if it did ever happen - which corner would Ingle be in?

“I have always been loyal to boxers who have been with us from their early stages, but the general rule is that I go in the corner of the fighter who is active and facing the fight of the moment. Hypothetically though, it’s a loyalty thing.”

There is no firm news on Brook’s next opponent but February 24 could be the date - it fits in with the Sheffielder upping his training regime.

After his Bramall Lane title loss to Errol Spencer Jr he took time off from the sport, but has been training five days a week, for six weeks, at the Ingle base.

“I have got no idea who Kell might fight next” said Ingle.

“Prospects on their way up will see Kell, who is not going to be highly ranked at light middleweight, as a potential banana skin and might want somebody further up the rankings”

Frank Warren had mentioned the future possibility of Liverpidlian Liam Smith and Brook fighting each other, he said.

With Brook being a Matchroom fighter, Ingle said: “I don’t make the fights and I am not privy to Kell’s contract.

“All that would have to go through the proper channels.”

