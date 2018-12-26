Sheffield boxing: Hobson is keen to get back among the big-hitters

Dennis Hobson hopes his upgraded promotional outfit will be challenging among the big boys, in 2019.

The Sheffield businessman and his boxing partner Steve Crump are planning to manoeuvre themselves into a higher profile position.

Hobson has had worldwide status in the past with fighters like Clinton Woods, Ricky Hatton and Jamie McDonnell, but world title competitors have been thin on the ground of late.

Asked about his New Year aims, Hobson said: It’s all a work in progress.

“We’ll keep building, we’ve had a few inquiries from some world class fighters for us to work with, and hopefully, we’ll make some big steps next year, and get on to the world scene with a few fighters.

"That’s how quick we think we can make things happen.”

Crump added: "We’re hoping to make some very interesting and memorable fights in 2019.

“We’re determined to make a big statement next year, and it would be great to have a world champion under our belt."

When Hobson reflects on 2018, he says the most entertaining fight was between Loua Nassa and Brad Watson in February, at Ponds Forge on a Josh Wale bill.

"It looked like Brad was getting out-boxed, and then Loua got complacent, held his chin up and got caught." the promoter recalled.

"It was late in the fight, and fatigue played its part but it did look like he was totally out-boxing Brad before it got turned on its head.

"It was for a meaningful belt, the English (Super Flyweight) title, so meant a lot to both of them.

“There was plenty of drama, and some of these small hall fights are more entertaining than fights you’ll see at, for example, Wembley because they are so well matched.

"Loua needs to go back to the drawing board, but he’s young enough (23) to come again. Brad should be fighting for the British, and if he wants to talk to us, he can do."