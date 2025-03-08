Sheffield boxing: History is made by Kell Brook, Ebanie Bridges and their world champion baby!

By Bob Westerdale
Published 8th Mar 2025, 14:58 BST

Just champion - former boxing stars Kell Brook and Ebanie Bridges have announced the arrival of their son Ezerra - a closely kept secret until now.

Sheffield's one-time IBF world welterweight title holder Kell, and Australian-born Ebanie, who was IBF world bantamweight queen, have been keeping their relationship on the down-low.

But the arrival of their boy was announced to the world on Ebanie's social media platforms.

She wrote: "20.02.2025 our prince arrived Ezerra Ray Brook. We are so in love @specialkellbrook

"Our little champ… First baby in boxing history to be born to two world champions … (no pressure tho ) "

The good news was warmly welcomed on Instagram.

Kell Brook in actionKell Brook in action
Kell Brook in action | National World

One poster said of the child: "What a little angelic bundle of perfection. He is so beautiful. Congratulations on this next chapter in your life. I’m so beyond happy for you."

Both former fighters are 38 years old and have enjoyed a huge following across the sport.

Ebanie had announced that she was expecting her first baby in September but there was no hint about Dore-based Kell being the father.

However, she had made hints on line, as far back as 2022.

Ebanie Bridges weighs in ahead of IBF World Female Bantamweight Title against Shannon O'Connell in December 2022. Picture by Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing.Ebanie Bridges weighs in ahead of IBF World Female Bantamweight Title against Shannon O'Connell in December 2022. Picture by Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing.
Ebanie Bridges weighs in ahead of IBF World Female Bantamweight Title against Shannon O'Connell in December 2022. Picture by Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing. | /Mark Robinson#3/ Matchroom Boxing

'The Blonde Bomber' posed for a photo with Kell, posting: 'Imagine the kids', adding the hashtag, 'Just saying'.

Ebanie, who has appeared on the Only Fans' network, has been around the Sheffield fight scene for a while, and has co-trained Commonwealth flyweight champion Nicola Hopewell at Riley's gym in Handsworth.

Kell is the father of three daughters.

He retired from boxing three years ago, his last bout victory over his long term nemesis Amir Khan.

