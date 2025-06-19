Sheffield boxing duo deserve TV exposure

Not everyone in boxing is familiar with the names of Sheffield prospects Nohmaan Hussain and Naphtali Nembhard.

But Sheffield promoter and manager Izzy Asif insists he is going to put that right.

The fighters are gaining popularity in their home city but have had limited exposure outside South Yorkshire.

Last Friday, they both shone on a Kas Hussain bill at Rotherham's Magna Centre.

Nohmaan's knockout success against Banty Singh was made for television - but sadly, there was none around.

That is another issue that Izzy, with his connections to streaming service DAZN, aims to rectify.

Super featherweight Hussain has the sort of early form that should be catching broadcasters' attention.

His brutal stoppage of Singh was his fourth within seven straight victories.

Izzy Asif happy with Nohmaan Hussain's night's work Pic Connor McMain

That is a KO rate that should be turning heads.

"Like Nap, that was his first six-rounder, and now I want to push him on," said Asif.

"He is big for the weight, was a junior ABA champion, and has great boxing IQ at nine stones.

"We want to keep him active with regular fights and keep upping the levels of his opponent.

Naphtali Nembhard takes the fight to Bray. Pic by Connor McMain

"I think we will see the best of him when he meets fighters of a little bit higher calibre.

"He has been a bit unlucky with injuries, but once he keeps getting consecutive fights, he'll get better and better.

"You need a combination of natural talent and hunger, and Nohmaan has that.

"It was a great knockout at Magna, with eight-ounce gloves on, everything hurts!"

Nembhard, 29, scored a comfortable points win, in a learning exercise against veteran Jake Bray at the top of the card.

Asif said: "I have known him from the first day he worked in a gym, and he is coming on all the time, he has a slick style, and we want to keep him going and see how far he'll go.

"He trains harder than anyone I know.

"I'm happy with his 6-0 record so far, I think he is after a title, that's what he wants.

"Good things are happening for both of them. They have bright futures.

"I want to get them on big cards and showcase them on DAZN. They are excellent professionals and have a big talent."