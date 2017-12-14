Sheffield boxing derby is edged by Joss Paul in scrap to remember

Have your say

Joss Paul is the new Central Area champion at cruiserweight after winning the battle of Sheffield tonight.

The Eckington cruiserweight beat a brave Carl Wild 98-93 in a torrid 10-rounder at the Double Tree by Hilton hotel.

Paul, the bigger more muscular man, pounded Wild in some rounds - but could never entirely get the better of him.

Instead, the boxing binman hung on and outworked him in a couple of the middle rounds.

Wild started and ended the fight well - but while his courage was not in doubt he didn't have the power.ut

In round three he caught Paul with a good right to the body, and in five and six he showed all his years of ringcraft.

It was punishing for both men, each marking up around the left eye.

The victory takes Paul to nine straight wins.

It is the first time he has gone 10 rounds and will be valuable lesson for the future.