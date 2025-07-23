Sheffield boxing: Dazzling duo chase more titles

Having one world champion in his stable isn't enough for Daz Medcalf.

Within days of Nicola Hopewell winning the IBO flyweight crown, the Sheffield trainer has his eyes fixed on achieving more.

He wants more titles not just for Nicola, but also for her Riley's gym stablemate, Ebanie Bridges.

The Aussie won the IBF world bantamweight strap in 2022, defended it once, then lost it in December 2023.

More recently, she has become a mum and is partnered up with former Sheffield world champion Kell Brook.

She is now back in the gym and supported Nicola, 33, before her absorbing points' win over Frenchwoman Marie Connan at Skate Central, Sheffield, last weekend.

Medcalf says he was delighted by Nicola's achievement but says there is more to come.

"I just want to say how proud I am of Nicola on becoming the IBO flyweight champion of the world; the work she puts in at the gym is second to none," he said.

"She is a pleasure to train and deserves all the success she has.

"She is very tough, very skilful, extremely fit, and carries power for a flyweight.

"She is very determined...it's just a case of it all coming together at once.

"We have got more flyweight titles to collect with Nic," he promised.

"From a trainer's point of view, Nic is my first world champion - but she's not going to be my last."

Daz said Ebanie, 38, had helped Hopewell "with everything inside and outside the ring."

"I only have two fighters at minute - Nic and Ebanie, but that's not a bad two, is it?

"Ebanie is in the early stages of a comeback.

"I said when I started with Nic that I would make her world champion, and I have no doubt at all Ebanie will be world champion again and eventually undisputed."

Meanwhile, the vanquished former champion Connan took the defeat philosophically and with good grace.

She posted: Not my night - but I know how far I’ve come. This wasn’t just another fight. Coming back to the ring meant coming back to myself.

"And even though the result wasn’t what I hoped for, I felt something I’ll never forget: the joy of the process — and the love I received along the way.

"Boxing remains the greatest teacher. It keeps me grounded, humble, sharp, alive. It teaches you to rise, to let go, to trust, to keep going.

"To all the young fighters and dreamers: Don’t let the result define you. Let your heart define you.

"Dare to come back. Dare to start again. Dare to feel joy — even in the hardest moments.

"The fight is done — I walk on with respect, and my eyes on what’s ahead. Wishing my opponent good luck moving forward."