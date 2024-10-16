Sheffield Boxing: Dalton Smith targets European title bout at Arena after return from injury
The city's top boxer is back in full training after recovering from a neck/shoulder injury and will be back in the ring in December.
Dalton, keen to build on a 16-fight winning record, is reckoned to be the city's best chance of landing a world title.
That aspiration went on ice because of the neck issue that had been bothering him previously.
His fight with Spaniard Jon Fernandez, planned for Sheffield Arena on September 28, had to be delayed.
The Arena is a busy venue in December, but his supporters will be hoping the bout will be back there.
"I am hopefully back out in December and looking to finish the year strong," he said.
"It will be the same opponent (Fernandez) for the European title."
He said he wanted to: "Grab that belt and then start pushing on towards word honours."
Fernandez has been waiting impatiently for the fight.
At the time of the postponement in August he commented: “I was looking forward to this fight...it’s disappointing.
"I wish Dalton a speedy recovery, and I hope we can reschedule the fight in the future. I’m ready to prove myself on the big stage.”
Smith, aged 27, won the WBC Silver Super Lightweight title at the Arena in March but has had to sit out since then.
He's kept involved in Steel City gym business though.
He was in colleague Liam Cameron's corner in the disputed technical draw with Ben Whittaker last Saturday, in Saudi Arabia.
Dalton, from Handsworth, told Boxing Now that the plan had been to gradually break Whittaker down and "take him in the later half."
He thought the Manor light heavyweight deserved to edge a win on the scorecards.
Cameron had been "coming on strong and landing a lot of clean shots" he said.
The fight ended when both Cameron and Whittaker plunged over the top rope, the West Bromwich favourite injuring his leg and having to pull out.
He was taken from the event in a wheelchair.
The end result of a tie was a shame for the Sheffielder, said Smith, as he had "come here to win and change his life...he has proved a lot of doubters wrong. He has done himself proud."
A re-match would now make sense and Cameron deserved that chance, insisted Dalton.
And that would look all the more likely after it was revealed that Cameron had signed his first ever promotional deal, with Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions.
