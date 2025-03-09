Sheffield's Dalton Smith will lead a selection of South Yorkshire highest-profile boxers into some of the most important battles in their careers.

Handsworth's undefeated WBC Super-Lightweight mandatory challenger (17 0 0) will continue his journey towards an elite belt with a clash against Mathieu Germain (26 2 1) at the Park Arena in Sheffield on April 19.

The 2,500 seater venue may need to invest in elasticated walls for the show.

Dalton Smith, left, and Mathieu Germain at a press conference announcing their fight at the Canon Medical Arena, Sheffield. | Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom chose the relatively small hall despite Smith's growing army of fans and a supporting cast of some impressive names.

Armthorpe's Josh Padley, who stunned the sport by taking on world champion Shakur Stevenson in Saudi Arabia with just a couple of days' notice, is on the undercard in another ten rounder.

There could be a clamour of tickets too for the return of Leeds' Josh Warrington, the former IBF world featherweight boss.

Ishmael Davis and Ryan Kelly meet in an eliminator for the British super-welterweight title, also.

Alberto Puello punches Sandor Martin during their bout for Puello's WBC junior welterweight title at Barclays Center on March 01, 2025 in New York City. | Getty Images

Smith, 28, from Handsworth, is the headline act though, and he will want to impress to strengthen his position as an eventual challenger against reigning champion Alberto Puello, who defended his title against Sandor Martin on March 1.

Dalton's opponent next month, the French Canadian Germain, is a 35-year-old veteran of 29 professional bouts.

The Montreal man has 11 KOs on his CV, including the last two outings.

It will be Germain's first fight outside Canada and he will be the underdog against the Steel City warrior.

Smith said: "It’s good that the Puello-Martin fight is out of the way now, we know who the guy is, but the guy in front of me right now is Mathieu and there’s no room for hiccups for me, this is my world title shot.

"I know going into this fight knowing that I need a world title performance.

"It is a world title fight for me because I know what can come after. That’s why we’re back in my home town, I’m looking to put on a big performance to put me in good stead going into those big fights.

"It’s not about picking easy opponents, Mathieu is a solid fighter, we’re picking these fights because he’s going to bring a lot to the table .

Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen announcing their heavyweight rematch in May. | Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"No stone will be left unturned and I’m not overlooking him one bit, I’m going to go in there and prove why I am mandatory for the WBC World title.

"I’m expecting a tougher fight, I expected more from my last fight, (round one KO of Walid Ouizza) but it’s boxing, you get caught in the first round or the 12th round on the chin, and it’s game over.

"I go into every fight expecting it to go 12 rounds, and expect my opponents to be the same, and that’s what I’ll be expecting on April 19, I’ll be doing the same and you can expect the best of me."

Promoters Matchroom has also announced a rematch for Doncaster's ever popular heavyweight Dave Allen, against Johnny Fisher at London’s Copper Box Arena on May 17.

Their first fight in Saudi Arabia back in December was a controversial one.

Romford’s Fisher (13-0, 11 KOs) took a contentious split-decision victory over Coinsbrough’s Allen (32-7-2, 18 KOs) on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 at the Kingdom Arena.

“I’m excited to be getting another great opportunity,” said Allen.

“To headline shows twice in London means a great deal to a kid from a small village in Doncaster. This time I will be bringing home the victory.”

And the fun doesn't stop there.

Liam Cameron, the fighter who believes he was conned by a draw against Ben Whittaker in Riyadh in October, meets him again on April 20, at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

The Manor light heavyweight says: "There is no pressure on me at all, I have nothing to lose, everything is on the line for him."

On top of those mouth-watering shows, there is also the GBM sports card at Doncaster Rovers' ground, starring locals Terri Harper, Reece Mould, Maxi Hughes and Jimmy Joe Flint.