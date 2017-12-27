Sheffield boxing: Big New Year challenge for giant heavyweight

Have your say

Sheffield heavyweight David Howe heads into the New Year aiming to shrug off recent mixed results.

The 6ft 8ins power house has lost five of his last nine fights.

But he takes part in the first show of 2018, when he faces Scotland’s Gary Cornish, a British and Commonwealth title contender, in Glasgow on January 26.

It is a dangerous assignment against a man who has won 24 of his 26 fights.

After that bout, Howe will test himself at the other end of the country, against unbeaten DL Jones, in Kent.

Jones has won eight and drawn one.

Howe is not fazed about fighting on the road, he’s campaigned at home in just one of out of his last seven fights.

READ MORE: {http://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/boxing|Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene|CLICK HERE