Sheffield boxing: Bianca wins ‘right bust up’ with late stand-in Kerry

By Bob Westerdale
Published 9th Mar 2025, 13:25 BST
Bianca Johnson celebrated International Women’s Day with a derby win over fellow Sheffield fighter Kerry Orton.​

The Intake prospect described her first ever professional six rounder, against Parson Cross rival Kerry, as a “right bust up”.

‘Foxy,’ as she is known, had sold more than 100 tickets for the Carl Greaves show at Barnsley Metrodome

And the daytime estate agent was serenaded on her ringwalk by a hired saxophonist.

After her hard-fought victory over the super lightweight, the 31-year-old said she was “on cloud nine”.

On social media, she added: “I’d just like to say a massive thank you to everyone that came out to support me last night, there’s no other feeling in the world as good as having your hand held!

“The atmosphere was insane and I could hear you all screaming.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to Kerry Orton for taking the fight with less than a week’s notice.

“That fight was toe-to-toe for the full six rounds and I would say is up there with probably one of the best female fights ever!

“It takes b*lls to step inside that ring, and she definitely had them,” she said before hashtagging #international-womensday

Johnson, sister of Ingle fighter Red, intends on having a couple more six rounders before moving up to eight.

  • OTHER RESULTS
  • Paul Clewes 10 1 0 Doncaster beat Adam Cieslak 8 22 1 Poland light heavyweight
  • Jake Jon Cleary 1 0 0 Wombwell bt Nathan Darby 1 16 1 Rotherham super welter
  • Bianca Johnson 1 0 0 Intake bt Kerry Orton 0 15 0 Parson Cross super light
  • Jaymyleigh Pettinger debut Barnsley bt Bojana Libiszewska 7 68 0 Poland welter
  • Adam Samad debut Bradford bt Dale Kellam 0 7 1 Maltby.

Meanwhile, Sheffield middleweight Harrison Hobson continued his upward trajectory with victory over Olympian Serge Ambomo at the Magna Centre, Rotherham.

Conisbrough super welter Joe Hayden chalked up his 17th straight win in another four rounder, on the bill.

He outpointed Elliot Eboigbe.

Chesterfield’s Liam Dring moved to 10-1-0 with a points win over Sebastian Alejandro Castillo.

But Sheffield-born super feather Jimmy Burnside lost his unbeaten record to Caine Singh.

Burnside was knocked down in the third round before losing on points.

Sheffield’s Temi Mughal marked his debut in the pro ranks by outpointing journeyman Jake Smith.

