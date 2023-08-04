Sheffield boxer’s sorrow over the murder of Doncaster ring rival Tom Bell

A Sheffield boxer who lost his unbeaten record to tragic Tom Bell, has paid his own tribute to the murder victim.

Razag Najib left

Doncaster-based Bell, 21, was killed in a drive-by shooting Tom Bell, at the Maple Tree pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate, in Balby, on Thursday.

News of the tragedy stunned Razaq Najib, who was outpointed by Bell at the City Hall, Sheffield in April 2016.

Najib, of Park Hill, said: "I found out by a post on Facebook and I couldn't believe the bad news.

"He was a lovely lad and my thoughts are with his family and friends.

"I had known him to say hello to from the amateur game before we boxed professionally and there was never any bad-mouthing between us.

"Our fight saved the show that night, we had the crowd on its feet and I feel sad about him now.

"After our fight, he was a humble kid who said 'well done' to me for my part making it such a good fight.

Tom Bell

"I learned a lot from that fight. Potentially, we could have boxed again and I would have liked that.

“He was a nice kid with no attitude. His coach Jim (Harrington) is decent too."

Najib said his own trainer, Sheffield’s Ryan Rhodes was also shocked by the tragedy.

"We don't know the background, but we are thinking of his family and friends right now" said the super bantamweight.

South Yorkshire Police said investigations have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

No-one else was hurt in the attack.