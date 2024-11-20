Sheffield boxer targets British title in 2025

By Bob Westerdale
Published 20th Nov 2024, 09:30 GMT
Levi Kinsiona has dumped the opportunity to compete for an English title next month and has his eyes on an eventual British belt instead.

First, though, the Sheffield athlete is fully focused on Friday's 10-round battle when he takes on unbeaten super lightweight Ben Marksby in Bolton, on a Channel 5 show.

The listing website Boxrec has Kinsiona scheduled to fight Youssef Khoumari for the English lightweight title on December 7, at York Hall, Bethnal Green.

But the Parson Cross man, trained by Anthony Crolla, has no intention of taking that fight.

"I’m not boxing Youssef...he’s had the fight moved twice and it’s at the weight below and I can’t make that weight any more," he told The Star.

"When they pulled out due to 'injury' - which I’ve never seen a doctor's note about - I told them that fight is not happening; they’re trying to drain me at lightweight, making me wait all year round to fight."

Instead, he will stay at super lightweight (140 pounds) and hopes a victory on Friday will propel him towards the British title, currently held by Lancashire's Jack Rafferty.

Referring to the Nisse Sauerland-promoted scrap with Marksby, the 28-year-old predicted: "He’s going to start fast and it’s all about how I react and handle that depends on how I win.

"But we want to take him to the last rounds. He has never boxed anyone like me as a professional and honestly, it’s my time and I deserve it as I’ve worked so hard for it.

"I just see me winning by any means necessary - all I know is I get this win."

Levi says boxing followers are in for a treat, both at the Walker Activity Dome, Newcastle, and on TV.

"My style has changed; I don’t want to give too much away but it’s very fan-friendly."

Levi Kinsiona, Anthony Crolla and sparring mates Bobby Faulkner, Jason Cohen and Kane GardnerLevi Kinsiona, Anthony Crolla and sparring mates Bobby Faulkner, Jason Cohen and Kane Gardner
After his hoped-for victory, he says he will try and organise a tilt at the Lonsdale belt.

Also on the Friday bill is Dan Toward, 23, who is trained by Dave Coldwell in Rotherham.

He is an exciting prospect in the professional game, having won 10 amateur national titles (84 contests and 72 victories) and been part of the Great Britain squad. He fights super welterweight Johan Nova from Venezuela.

Toward, 4-0 (3 KOs), told Boxing Scene: “I feel like I'm adjusting and learning well with Dave. He’s a very experienced trainer with a track record of creating champions and I'm looking to follow on and add to that collection.”

