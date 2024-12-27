Sheffield boxer Shakiel Thompson cruises into the global top 10 in the World Boxing Organisation standings
The unbeaten southpaw beat Vladimir Georgiev to collect the WBO Global Middleweight title in April and then successfully defended it against River Wilson-Bent in September.
The WBO - whose champion is Kazakhstan's Janibek Alimkhanuly - liked what they saw and have now listed him at number 10 in their version of the world standings.
For Thompson, the sky is now the limit.
His manager Kevin Maree told The Star: "It really is thrilling news! Making it into the WBO's top 10 is incredibly exciting. This means he could be in line for a world title shot at any moment.
"Realistically, he has outgrown the British level, which is understandable.
“When you have someone as talented as Shakiel, few will opt to fight him at that stage.
"He can’t afford to wait for his opportunity, as his talent far surpasses that level, so we need to keep pushing forward.
"I truly believe Shakiel has what it takes to go all the way. Alongside him, Callum Simpson and Donte Dixon: Yorkshire has three rising stars who will headline shows in the region for years to come."
Former English champion Lewis Taylor told Shakiel he richly deserved the accolade, adding: "Not be long until you are number one."
The Boxrec organisation believes Thompson still has some way to go, rating him at number five in the United Kingdom, behind Hamzah Sheeraz, Chris Eubank Jr, Denzel Bentley and Kieron Conway and 32nd across the world.
The current British middleweight champion (and WBO number two) is Londoner Bentley, who has lost three times in a 25-fight career.
He also has the EBU European and WBO International belts, so fans would love to see him put that on the line against the 6f 3ins Handsworth man.
Thompson (13-0-0) is focusing on moving on to great things saying: "2025 is going to be a big year."
He starts off with a February 7 show at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield, although no opponent has yet been named.
It is scheduled as a ten-rounder, though, on a GBM Sports event that includes a European Light Heavyweight title fight.
The first show in the New Year, at the same venue, is on January 11, hosted by Boxxer.
Barnsley's Callum Simpson defends his British and Commonwealth Super Middleweight titles against Steed Woodall.
