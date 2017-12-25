Sheffield boxer, sex and prostitutes...

Have your say

Sheffield-trained Billy Joe Saunders put in one of the best boxing performances of 2017 when he dominated David Lemieux in an absolute master-class.

But defending his middleweight title with such style this month hasn’t softened his tone much...

Saunders is a laddish-banter specialist, and his comments don’t endear him to everyone in the mainstream of the sport.

And his precision and boxing eloquence hasn’t followed him out of the ring, over the festive period.

On a video posted to Fight Hype website, he gave a typical Saunders reply to a question about his post-Lemiuex holiday proposals.

“Sex, prostitutes... Erm..More sex..and more prostitutes. Every single day…nonstop.”

Saunders, who regards himself as “part of the family” within the Ingle gym, was asked how long that would go on for: “Until I get AIDS” he replied.

The Hertfordshire-born fighter was joking, but he might not endear himself to the average, adult fight fan.

That isn’t the Ingle gym’s problem, though. They are used to working with all sorts of fighters with all sorts of egos and attitudes. You don’t get a bigger ego than Naseem Hamed, for instance.

Saunders is in hot form and his management can demand huge purses.

The fighter says he would fight Danny Jacobs, in America, if a £5m purse was agreed.

He suggested it’s not likely to happen because his promoter, Frank Warren, and Jacobs’ promoter Eddie Hearn don’t tend to agree terms very easily.