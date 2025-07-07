Sheffield boxer says damage is inevitable from fight career

Sheffield's former British and Commonwealth champion Tommy Frank has spoken about the damage boxers inevitably suffer from repeated blows to the head.

The former flyweight from Intake addressed the awkward question of whether he was worried he had suffered brain damage from his 2016-23 professional career.

While there is nothing to suggest he has any issues currently, he admits he MUST have received some form of issue because of the sheer number of head shots.

Tommy (W15 L4 D1) retired from fighting after losing to eventual world champion Galal Yafai in Birmingham two years ago.

Tommy Frank and GB star Teagn Stott

He had been down in the first round and his corner quickly threw in the towel to protect him.

Recently, the 31-year-old posted a video online to pose the question: "Am I worried about getting brain damage from my boxing career?"

He said it was an interesting question and the short answer would be yes, but that there was more to it.

"I have boxed competitively since I was 15, that is when I had my first amateur fight and I had my last professional fight at 30...a solid 15 years period where I was competitively boxing, training sparring and fights themselves.

Tommy Frank

"Although I wasn't known for being a come-forward leading-with-my-face taking-loads-of-shots type of fighter there is a saying that you don't go in the shower without getting wet.

"If you look over that 15 year period...if you do the maths behind that...you are talking about literally thousands and thousands of punches to the head.

"If you compare that with someone who hasn't had thousands of punches to their head I have got to receive some kind of damage from that."

Shots to the head, clearly, are not good for anyone, he said,

"But then I look at all the good things, all the positives, that boxing has done for me - boxing has basically been my life since I was about 14-15.

"It was all I wanted to do and it has taken me all around the world.

"The places I have been and the people I have met through boxing is just unreal and it has taught me valuable life lessons.

That includes looking after his body and the dangers of going out drinking and "other things", he said.

"It has given me focus, it has given me discipline.

"And although I am not boxing competitively any more I still train and look after myself I still eat good and that is all through the lessons I have learned through this sport of boxing.

"So when I add up all the positives that boxing has given me, that massively outweighs the negative."

He said his focus was now on looking into brain health, by taking appropriate supplements.

At the minute I am quite all right when I am going to be like I 20 years from now I haven't got a clue.

"All I can do is look after myself the best I can."