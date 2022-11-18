Dalton Smith beat Sam O’Maison for the vacant British Super-Lightweight Title earlier this year. Picture: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

O'maison was stopped in round six of August's British Super Light duel at Sheffield Arena by the highly-promising Smith, who had dumped him on the canvas three times.

It was his fourth defeat in 22 professional outings and O'maison's fans have been wondering what lies ahead for the 31-year-old southpaw.

After a heart-to-heart with his trainer, former world title contender Rhodes, the father of two is now looking for a new coach.

"Me and Ryan felt enough was enough and we'd part ways, it was a mutual agreement and he has released me from my contract," said O'maison.

"We have had a good seven-year run and I am looking for a new trainer. I have been offered some fights in December but I need to find a new team first and crack on.

"I don't want to bad-mouth anybody, there were a few things in the camp I wasn't happy with, and at that level, you want everything bang-on and to enter the ring feeling confident.

"I just think the game plan was completely wrong. In camp, all we practiced was countering and in the fight, Dalton was just too good for that.

"The plan failed massively - you live and learn," he said.

O'maison, who lives in Waverley, regards himself as a "council estate kid" with power and he was never going to outbox a super-skilled Smith, (25) who had been carefully groomed through the Great Britain team programme.

"My best asset is my punching power and I'd have been better off getting involved in that way and catching him. I'd have had a better chance.

"I spoke to (former world champion) Kell Brook who asked me; 'Why did you box like that?'

"I said "Because that's what I was told to do.'

He replied that I could have caused some more trouble if I'd gone after him.

"And if I could do it all over again, 100 percent, I'd make it a dog fight."

Smith's ring career is now on an upward trajectory, he's just defended his title and will be heading toward European and world levels.