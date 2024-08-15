Sheffield boxer saddles up for Texan ride of his life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After just five professional fights, Sheffield boxer Mason Dickinson is preparing for his next challenge...4,800 miles away in Texas.

The Manor super welterweight has been selected to represent his country in a USA v UK tournament organised by promoter Dennis Hobson.

It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the 23-year-old.

"I definitely felt I had to pinch myself" he says. "It was a huge shock just to be mentioned, let alone take part in this show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mason Dickinson in a previous fight

"It has come out of nowhere, really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I am seeing it as my next step up. I will not be rushing into title opportunities for a few years, but if I can't show my best self on this stage, I never will."

Unbeaten Dickinson, who has boxed four four-rounders and one six-rounder so far, will face Carlos Mohamed Rodriguez (W15 L14 D1.)

The Mexican, 27, has been on a losing streak recently but has more domestic and international experience, having campaigned in Ukraine, America and Canada.

Mason and his corner team

His poor recent record means the fight will be a make-or-break challenge for Rodriguez, said the Sheffielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Either he wins or he loses it all. He is under pressure as much as me, on a big stage.

"I am the underdog on paper, he has more experience. I have been studying his fights and the type of punches he's been throwing are dangerous.

"Any less than my best won't do.

"He likes to test people's chin and has a good knockout percentage.

"Mexicans can be aggressive and that kind of fight suits me. I can meet fire with fire and I can also change the pace and box on the outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is my most dangerous opponent yet and I feel ready for it."

The fight takes place at the Jacob Brown Auditorium, Brownsville.

Mason, a teaching assistant at Brantwood Specialist School, Nether Edge, knows little about the Texan venue but insists: "I am suited to this type of situation and pressure.

"The local circuit is good but I need more exposure to get myself recognised and out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The more pressure in sink-or-swim situations the better; I feel like if the expectations are not there I get too relaxed and too comfortable.

"The more pressure on me the harder I work and excel."

The John Fewkes-trained fighter is looking for his first KO on his CV.

"If I can stop this guy, my career would take off 100 percent. But I'll go for it only if the opportunity comes, I am not going to go searching for it."