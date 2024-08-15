Sheffield boxer saddles up for Texan ride of his life
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Manor super welterweight has been selected to represent his country in a USA v UK tournament organised by promoter Dennis Hobson.
It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the 23-year-old.
"I definitely felt I had to pinch myself" he says. "It was a huge shock just to be mentioned, let alone take part in this show.
"It has come out of nowhere, really.
"But I am seeing it as my next step up. I will not be rushing into title opportunities for a few years, but if I can't show my best self on this stage, I never will."
Unbeaten Dickinson, who has boxed four four-rounders and one six-rounder so far, will face Carlos Mohamed Rodriguez (W15 L14 D1.)
The Mexican, 27, has been on a losing streak recently but has more domestic and international experience, having campaigned in Ukraine, America and Canada.
His poor recent record means the fight will be a make-or-break challenge for Rodriguez, said the Sheffielder.
"Either he wins or he loses it all. He is under pressure as much as me, on a big stage.
"I am the underdog on paper, he has more experience. I have been studying his fights and the type of punches he's been throwing are dangerous.
"Any less than my best won't do.
"He likes to test people's chin and has a good knockout percentage.
"Mexicans can be aggressive and that kind of fight suits me. I can meet fire with fire and I can also change the pace and box on the outside.
"He is my most dangerous opponent yet and I feel ready for it."
The fight takes place at the Jacob Brown Auditorium, Brownsville.
Mason, a teaching assistant at Brantwood Specialist School, Nether Edge, knows little about the Texan venue but insists: "I am suited to this type of situation and pressure.
"The local circuit is good but I need more exposure to get myself recognised and out there.
"The more pressure in sink-or-swim situations the better; I feel like if the expectations are not there I get too relaxed and too comfortable.
"The more pressure on me the harder I work and excel."
The John Fewkes-trained fighter is looking for his first KO on his CV.
"If I can stop this guy, my career would take off 100 percent. But I'll go for it only if the opportunity comes, I am not going to go searching for it."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.