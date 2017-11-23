Sheffield boxer Natasha prepares to face her 'stalker' rival!

Sheffield-based GB boxer Natasha Gale is determined to hang on to her place in the Olympic squad - despite being "stalked" by her next opponent at the city's English Institute of Sport.

The European champion (75kg) is due to take on Megan Reid (Scotland) as part of a 16-fight bill in the GB Boxing Championships on December 7 (7pm onwards.)

Natasha Gale: winner

The show is an opportunity for challengers like Reid to usurp their opponents and take their place on the funded programme heading towards the Tokyo Olympics.

And Gale, who lives in Sharrow, believes she has been scrutinised by her rival, in the run-up.

She said: "I don't know anything about her, to be honest you just box whoever they put in front of you.

"However this girl, I know nothing about her I have never seen a picture I don't know what she looks like, she has wanted to come and actually spar me for quite some time.

"I have been on her radar for quite some time, she has been following me which I have not been aware of.

"This is the first time I have ever been stalked" joked the 28-year-old.

"She has not said anything to me, just other people."

Gale said there was gossip that Reid, who has boxed for the army, had KO'd two men in the ring.

"They can't have been very good. She wouldn't knock our lot out, I'll tell you that."

In the pecking order, Gale thinks she herself is "probably" the favourite.

"You cannot underestimate any of the girls, because I know they come hungry because of the status that we have as GB athletes.

"If they do well they can secure a place and potentially be a part of the programme. You can never not prepare correctly."

Gale, who trains at the Jubilee gym in Hillsborough, said she could not afford to slip up because Reid could potentially take her spot in the Olympic programme.

The middleweight, originally from the Chapeltown and Little London areas of Leeds, said boxing fans should look out for others on the EIS bill including Crystal Barker and big-punching Conor Loftus.