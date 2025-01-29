Sheffield boxer must beat African foe before world title bid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shakiel Thompson seems to be just one Sheffield bout away from a world title contest.

Negotiations between his promoters and those of Kazakhstan's Zhanibek Alimkhanuly are underway, it can now be confirmed.

It could be a golden chance for Sheffield's Shakiel to land the IBF World Middleweight crown, currently worn by Alimkhanuly.

The opportunity is mind-boggling...but it has to go on the back burner for now.

Thompson, from Handsworth, will have to tame knockout merchant Hamisi Maya, from Tanzania, first.

The African will take on Thompson in a GBM Sports bill at the Park Arena, Sheffield, in a 10-rounder on February 7.

A slip up would nail Thompson's chances of landing one-time Olympian Alimkhanuly, 31.

So the pressure is on the Manor Boxing Academy star to live up to the fearsome reputation which has brought him 13 wins, nine by way of knockout.

Double champion Shakiel Thompson Pic by Leigh Dawney

Maya's name has only become known after weeks of promoter Izzy Asif trying to find a suitable opponent for the fight on home soil.

"Nobody answers my calls, because they think I am going to offer Shak" he said.

"It's not easy to find anyone to get in with him.

"We're delighted Maya is coming, it's be a 'Don't blink' fight, as Maya has 17 wins and 14 KOs."

Hamisi Maya

Izzy says he is unable to give specifics on talks to potentially match Shak with Alimkhanuly (16-0-0,) possibly in the Spring or early Summer.

But speaking generally, he said: "Ifd it happens, that would be a massive fight for Shak and one we genuinely think he could win.

"I have said before that Shak is one of the most dangerous middleweights on the planet.

"On his day, he can be a nightmare for any middleweight.

"Zhanibek would be a huge, huge step of course.

"But Shak has the power to cause an upset."

There is little doubt that Alimkhanuly has been in with better fights than the Brit.

Izzy insists: "Styles make fights, Zhanibek is a phenomenal talent but he likes to stand on the inside and let his hands go and that would be a mistake if he did that against Shak. He would cause him havoc.

"Shak likes a tear-up but we will have to wait to see about that."

More pressingly, Thompson awaits Maya, who is the same age of him at 27 and, also like him, has stopped his last three opponents.