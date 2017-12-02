Sheffield boxer Kell Brook due to come flying out from under the radar

Kell Brook appears likely re-ignite his career by fighting in his home city of Sheffield in March - possibly against a fellow British light middleweight opponent.

The Sheffield fighter has adopted a low profile for much of the time since he lost his IBF welterweight title to American Errol Spence Jr at Bramall Lane in May.

But there are signs that the city’s top homegrown fighter is about to emerge from under the radar.

Matchroom Promoter Eddie Hearn signalled as such when he tweeted that there would be news of Brook this coming week, with Brook campaigning at the new 154lb weight division.

Brook will need to re-activate his position amongst the elite in the world pecking order, but after a ten-month absence, he can’t be expected to go in against the biggest names.

Currently, the Dore father-of-two is in Canada, supporting his gym-mate Billy Joe Saunders, who will be defending his WBO World Middleweight title against David Lemieux, on December 16 at Place Bell, Laval.

Ironically, Canada is one country where Brook’s profile is well known and respected.

The South Yorkshireman has beaten two of their countryfolk at Sheffield Arena in 2015 and 2016: Montreal-based Jo Jo Dan (albeit a Romanian by birth) and Kevin Bizier, from Saint-Emile, Quebec.

But Brook needs to galvanise his fans closer to home first, thus a bout, I understand, in Sheffield in early March.

Fight fans would love to see Brook pit his strength and boxing abilities against the likes of Liam Smith (Liverpool) Liam Williams (Clydach Vale) Gary Corcoran (London) James Metcalf (Liverpool) or Matthew Ryan (Manchester.)

Smith would represent a huge domestic battle and a major TV event - just the thing to get Brook’s juices flowing.

Ultimately, Brook would see himself sharing a ring with the most significant names in the super welterweight division, champions like Jermell Charlo, Jarrett Hurd and Brian Castaño.