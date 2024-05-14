Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Running up the scores of steep steps at Hyde Park is nobody's idea of fun.

But the lung-busting challenge is just what Bree Wright needs, right now.

The uphill struggle bears the hallmarks of the time that the character Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) conquered in Philadelphia in the 1976 film Rocky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it is part of a training regime that Bree hopes will put her in the shape of her life when she enters the boxing ring at the Magna Centre, Rotherham, on June 29.

Bree Wright Pix by Astraea Media

Bree, aged 28, prides herself on her footwork, but felt she didn't display that talent in her last outing, an eight-round points win over Vaida Masiokaite, 36, from Lithuania.

So bombing up the Hyde Park flats, overlooking Sheffield railway station, will help her conditioning and strength.

The Steel City gym fighter is her own sharpest critic and says: "People have complimented my footwork in the past, but I didn't use any of it in that fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Usually I am looking for angles and getting my range right. I am harsh on myself but I am always looking to be better all the time.

Bree Wright and Steel City team Pic courtesy of Astraea Media

"I am hoping on 29th that people wil see what I do best, good footwork, making people miss and then punishing them. I am working hard on getting my feet in and out again."

Hyde Park's merciless terrain is aiding her mission.

"It is brilliant for cardio" she says.

"I used to run it all the time, now I have gone back to doing it again, using things that I know work for me.

Liam Cameron and Bree Wright

"Certain things work for people.

"I always perform better when I am angry, no one wants to do them steps and that is why I will make sure I do them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It can be a disgusting run, though, despite the lovely view.

"At weekends, there is loads of rubbish about."

The Manor woman is keen to improve her all-round boxing output.

"If people think I did alright in a fight, but I didn't think I lived up to my full potential, then I am always going to be criticising myself.

"I wasn't best pleased with my last performance.

"But it is one of those things you just have to get on with it. I am never satisfied. The next one will be better."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bree says she is "way better" than her last bout also at Magna, in mid April.

"I am going to show on the 29th what I am really about."

The Sheffield United fan craves a hectic schedule and hopes to home in on a title eliminator by the end of the year.

A welterweight opponent has yet to be named for June but Bree says: "I'll fight anybody they put in front of me.

"I want to be busy, a busy fighter is a dangerous fighter, and continue to build momentum, and people will see the best version of me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Until then I will be training, running, learning, and sparring."

Bree is trained by Liam Cameron, an active boxer (W23-L5) who hopes to announce a big fight for himself soon.

On Bree he says: "She is doing very well training and been dedicated to it.

"She’s a hard worker, very strong and powerful.