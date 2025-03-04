Sheffield boxer Dylan Trevor wins long-awaited pro debut

Sheffield boxer Dylan Trevor is celebrating winning his first professional bout on a hometown show at Skate Central in his hometown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Super welterweight Trevor defeated Doncaster’s Sam Kirk convincingly not losing a single point to get a 40-36 win on the referee’s scorecard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I loved every minute, the build-up, the ringwalk and getting the business done.

“It had been a long time coming waiting to prove myself with nerves and bottled-up energy after a smooth preparation camp.

Victorious Dylan Trevor. Picture courtesy of Rbiphotography

“I dominated the bout from the centre and learnt a lot.

“Hopefully straight on to the next one adding to my fight arsenal as I progress onwards and upwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had so much vocal support from Tricky Trevaa’s Barmy Army’ and they blew the roof off the venue.

“It means the world to me to have that level of commitment, and I can’t thank those who came to watch enough, including some who’ve followed all over for years as I’ve boxed on club shows.”

Further action from prospect Dylan Trevor. Picture courtesy of Rbiphotography

Twenty-six-year-old Trevor lives with his girlfriend and their dog and works full time as a data technician.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I first stepped into Titan’s Boxing Gym in Gleadless aged nine and met John Fewkes when I was 20.

“He’s been my coach throughout my senior amateur career.

“I’m there daily. It’s my second home.

Sheffield's Dylan Trevor in debut action. Picture courtesy of Rbiphotography

“I had countless amateur bouts and probably won half but ended up really coming into my own in the last season or two, facing some top lads and getting some really good experience. Becoming a professional boxer fulfils a lifelong dream.

“I’ve signed with Dennis Hobson and Fightzone. I’m confident I have the best team.

“I love everything about boxing.

“I know I’m a role model for the younger boxers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

a

“I’ve got my amateur coaching badge. I’m buzzing to assist with bouts, cornering and the like.

“I love the general happiness boxing brings to daily life as it shapes and improves young people’s lives helping them mature and have a focus in life.

“My parents are my top fans. They got me into the sport.

“I was naughty in school and needed an activity to channel my energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They never missed my amateur bouts, and they’re excited about my journey in the paid ranks.

“Like me they know that if I commit my entire life to the sport and truly believe I can go far then I will succeed.

WI watch Floyd Mayweather’s fights and would love to develop a similar boxing IQ being able to identify and exploit each opponent’s weaknesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like all elite athletes Trevor requires sponsorship and is ‘so very grateful for the generosity shown by Camarada Development & Refurbishments, Cotton Arcade, Northern Recovery & Transport and South-east Sheffield Photography Club.’

Individuals and companies considering offering sponsorship can best contact Trevor at dylantrevor7 on Instagram or e-mail [email protected] .

Pictures courtesy of Rbiphotography