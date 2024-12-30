Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dalton Smith has never had to cope with an injury quite like the one that blighted his 2024 campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he's through it now and ready to hit the New Year with a performance that proves he is back to his full strength and potential.

The Sheffield super lightweight had to postpone his European title appointment with Jon Fernandez because of a shoulder/neck complaint that just wouldn't go away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a blow for both men; like Smith, the Spaniard's last fight was back in March.

Their scheduled showdown never happened but now, with his upper body back at full strength, the Handsworth fighter is preparing to tackle Walid Ouizza instead at the Nottingham Arena on January 25.

"This is the first time I have had that sort of layoff in boxing, injuries get in the way sometimes, you have to listen to the body and do the right thing," the 27-year-old told The Star.

"I'd have liked to have had one or two more fights in 2024 but that's boxing for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The injury was around my neck and shoulder. I got it mid-way through camp" said Smith (16 0 0).

Dalton Smith (Photo: Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing)

"I kept training thinking I'd get on top of the injury but it wasn't getting any better. So we just had to give it time to heal.

"The injury was caused by an accumulation of everything, with certain movements the injury just went.

"But the extra bit of time got it right, we got the rehab right, and thank God things are well now and I am now 100 per cent fit and ready to kick off the year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith will be defending his WBC Silver belt on the Matchroom event and hoping to add the full EBU European title, which is also up for grabs.

Victory over Ouizza (19 2 0) won't be easy, although the Sheffielder finds it difficult to assess whether he carries a bigger and lesser threat than Fernandez (26 3 0.)

"It is hard to say, they are both solid fighters. Fernandez might have had more losses but any fight at this level is not easy.

"I have seen little bits of Ouizza, but I never watch much of my opponents. I leave that to my dad (Grant; trainer) to come up with a game plan

and then I execute the best I can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am looking forward to it. It might not be the best time when fighters want (post New Year) but I'll have had a seven or eight-week camp and it will be good to just get out and get some momentum going again and chasing those big fights and big titles."