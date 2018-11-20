Sheffield boxer Charlie Edwards goes after the world’s most prized belt against Nicaraguan Cristofer Rosales on huge London bill

Beighton boxer Charlie Edwards will be taking on the best flyweight on the planet next month - and is confident he will wrench the world title off him.

The Steel City gym fighter takes on reigning champion Cristofer Rosales, from Nicaragua, at the O2 Arena, London. on the undercard of the Dillian Whyte v Dereck Chisora Pay Per View show.

Unbeaten Edwards, 25, and his team are planning to bring the prestige belt back to the city on December 22 - becoming the first Sheffield-based fighter to land the WBC prize since the days of Junior Witter.

Trainer Grant Smith said: "We have been negotiating for some time for this fight and it is obviously a tough one as Rosales is the best in the world.

"Our camp is going really well - thanks to people like Doncaster's Tom Bell, who has been a top-drawer sparring partner.

"We are fetching in others, including Karim Guerfi (who competed for the IBO World bantamweight Title this year and won the European title) so his preparation will be the best."

The visitor won't be worried about going into enemy territory: he KO'd Paddy Barnes in Windsor Park, Belfast in August.

But he has lost three times out of 31, one of which was at Sheffield Arena, against Khalid Yafai on a Kell Brook bill in 2015.

"Rosales lost by three points is a totally different fighter now, much more mature and has a good percentage KO rate (61%.)” said Smith.

"But he is beatable: anybody is. People underestimate Charlie but he is going to upset the apple cart."

Edwards (W13 L0) is in explosive form.

He stopped Anthony Nelson in three rounds in June at the Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle and did the same to Ricky Little at the 02 in February.

Now he will be receiving his biggest purse for the showdown with a fighter four months younger than him.