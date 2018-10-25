Sheffield boxer aiming to win title in India ahead of 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan

Sheffield’s Natasha Gale is one of seven fighters selected by GB Boxing to compete at the AIBA Women’s Boxing World Championships in New Delhi (15 – 24 November.)

For Gale, who boxes for Hillsborough’s Jubilee ABC, it is an opportunity to end the year on a high after missing out on a medal at the Commonwealth Games and then not being selected for the European Championships in June after behind the scenes issues.

She said: “It has been a mixed year for me, but I am feeling fit and focused now and am keen to do well at the World Championships.

"I have settled back into life in the squad and won gold in my most recent tournament.

"So that has given me a confidence boost” said the Abbeydale athlete.

“My goal has always been to compete at the Olympic Games and the World Championships is the next step on that journey, so a good showing here will stand me in good stead as I work towards getting to Tokyo in 2020.”

The 2016 European Champion is joined in the team by:

*Welsh middleweight, Lauren Price, who won gold at this April’s Commonwealth Games in Australia and followed it up with a bronze medal at the European Championships in June 2018

* England’s Sandy Ryan, who won Commonwealth gold at welterweight in this year’s event on the Gold Coast

*Wales’ Rosie Eccles who won silver at the same event, narrowly losing out to Ryan in all British final

*Paige Murney from England who won lightweight silver at the Gold Coast in her first senior international tournament

* Flyweight, Ebonie Jones, who will box at flyweight after winning the European U22 Championships at bantamweight earlier this year

* Featherweight, Ellie Scotney, who will be competing in her first major international tournament.

Gale, Price, Ryan and Jones are part of GB Boxing’s Podium Squad which trains at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield every week from Monday to Thursday.