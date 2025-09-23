Sheffield bill sees Ellie Hellewell target three championships

South Yorkshire could have a new British, Commonwealth, and WBO International champion this weekend.

Ellie Hellewell takes on defending title holder Tysie Gallagher at Sheffield's Park Community Arena on Saturday night, streamed live on DAZN.

Ellie, Rotherham-born and living in Doncaster, might surprise a few fans, too, and succeed in unseating the champion at super-bantamweight.

She has seven straight wins and is coming off a 10-round points win over Stevi Levy in May at Doncaster Rovers ground, on a Terri Harper undercard.

Luton-based Tysie has not boxed for 12 months due to pull-outs; the lay-off is a potentially damaging one, but she will be determined to win.

And while she is not on home soil, she is promoted by Sheffield hosts GBM Sports, who want her to become their first world champion.

Boxrec, the online boxing service and official record keeper, hasn't, as we publish this, published the names of many of the away fighters.

Wrecking ball Rotherham super middleweight Taz Nadeem and Sheffield's Mykyle Ahmed are awaiting opponent confirmation.

Ellie Hellewell wins at Doncaster Pic courtesy of GBM Sports

But we understand promoter Izzy Asif's bill, at this moment, is: Sean McComb vs. Ben Crocker 10 x 3 - IBF European Super-Lightweight Tysie Gallagher vs. Ellie Hellewell 10 x 2 - British, Commonwealth and WBO International Super-Bantamweight Championships Shakiel Thompson vs. Grant Dennis 8 x 3 - Middleweight Gradus Kraus vs. TBC 8 x 3 - Light-Heavyweight Edward Hardy vs. Jose Manuel Perez 6 x 3 - Super-Bantamweight PRE BROADCAST - 4:30PM Reece Mould vs. Benito Sanchez Garcia 6 x 3 - Super-Featherweight Amaar Akbar vs. Eduardo Vera Sanchez 6 x 3 - Super-Welterweight Taz Nadeem vs. TBC 6 x 3 - Super-Middleweight Harris Akbar vs. Jack Swallow 4 x 3 - Super-Welterweight POST BROADCAST BOUTS Harry Powell vs. Sebastian Korgol 6 x 3 - Super-Middleweight Mykyle Ahmed vs. TBC 6 x 3 - Bantamweight Darnell Sterling vs. Lewis Varley 4 x 3 - Super-Welterweight Doors are open at 4pm.

*Meanwhile, Manor's Liam Cameron (23 7 1) has replaced the injured Daniel Lapin on a Queensberry bill in Manchester and will fight Troy Jones (13 1 0) of Birmingham.

It will take place at the Co Live Arena on November 1.

Liam is due a good result after a draw and loss against Ben Whittaker and defeat to Lyndon Arthur.

Tysie Gallagher and Izzy Asif Pic GBM Sports. Credit: Leigh Dawney Photography

Frank Warren's team describe it as "a massive domestic clash."

Cameron commented: "I cannot wait to get back into the ring...I haven’t said no to any fight. Now it’s time to build my boxing career properly then will go for the big names next year."