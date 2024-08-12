Sheffield Arena world title challenge ahead for Terri Harper mark two
Significant changes will have been made when she climbs into the ring as chief support to Sheffield's Dalton Smith.
Last time the Doncaster athlete boxed at the Arena, things didn't go well.
She was outgunned by welterweight Sandy Ryan and her corner called it a day after four rounds.
But the Terri of March 2024 will not be the one fans will witness on September 28.
She'll be at a weight that suits her better along with tweaks made to her team personnel.
It means Terry, originally from Denaby Main, will take on reigning WBO World Lightweight champion Rhiannon Dixon, (10-0-0) buoyed by a new sense of confidence in herself and her weight division.
She told The Star: "I had put in the work last time, but Sandy was just too big and too strong and I couldn't get into it.
"It was disappointing after all the months of hard work.
"Fighters are always prepared to go out on her shield, but my coach (Stefy Bull) had warned me after three rounds that I had to show more or I'd be pulled out.
"All respect and trust to him, health is the main thing in this sport" said Terri (14-2-2.)
"After that loss, I am due a big win.
"I have been working hard in the gym and I feel like even though I have had a couple of fights that haven't gone to plan, I can use all that to my advantage and use the experience I have gained along the way to do well on the night.
"I want to go out there and get the belt off her."
It's been a hard road to get to the position of challenger on next month's Arena bill.
Terri, 27, went up to super welter (154lbs) from lightweight (135lbs) in 2022 becoming IBO and WBA champion.
She dropped down to welter for the Ryan contest but now says she is more comfortable at lightweight.
"Lightweight is 100 percent my best weight, boxing is a weight-making sport and I do that comfortably" she said.
"It would only be dangerous if I tried to get to super feather but lightweight is perfect for me. I eat well, and I am training well."
The background regime has been modified since the Ryan loss.
"My old amateur coach Paul Durose is back in as lead coach, after the last fight I needed to switch something up in training and get that fire burning again in my belly.
"Paul has done exactly that, I'm having a good eight to nine weeks of solid training and everything has gone perfectly.
"Paul is pushing me harder than ever before and I am enjoying it.
"I am still at Stefy's gym, he coached me since I turned professional and is still my manager.
"It is not as if I have left him, he will still be in my corner on the night and help with training with Paul in the main role, working as one big team."
