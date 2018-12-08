Sheffield Arena bill: Big boxing night starts with wins for Sheffield fighters

Have your say

Sheffield boxers got Saturday night's Kell Brook show off to a winning start.

Eckington's Callum Hancock outpointed Bulgarian light heavyweight Ivan Nikolov over four rounds.

Welterweight Anthony Tomlinson, who has been sparring with Brook before tonight's main event against Aussie Michael Zerafa, stopped Innocent Anyanwu, from Holland, in round five.

Wincobank's Shakiel Thompson again showed his promise, this time by stopping Konstantin Alexandrov in round three.

At 7pm, Ingle fighter Kid Galahad is due to go up against Brayan Mairena on the Sheffield Arena bill

CARD

Callum Hancock, left

Jono Carroll v Guillaume Frenois

Josh Kelly v David Avanesyan

Anthony Fowler v TBA

Terri Harper v Feriche Mashauri

Qias Ashfaq v Jay Carney



Anthony Tomlinson