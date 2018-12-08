Sheffield Arena bill: Big boxing night starts with wins for Sheffield fighters

Sheffield boxers got Saturday night's Kell Brook show off to a winning start.
Eckington's Callum Hancock outpointed Bulgarian light heavyweight Ivan Nikolov over four rounds.
Welterweight Anthony Tomlinson, who has been sparring with Brook before tonight's main event against Aussie Michael Zerafa, stopped Innocent Anyanwu, from Holland, in round five.
Wincobank's Shakiel Thompson again showed his promise, this time by stopping Konstantin Alexandrov in round three.
At 7pm, Ingle fighter Kid Galahad is due to go up against Brayan Mairena on the Sheffield Arena bill
CARD
Jono Carroll v Guillaume Frenois
Josh Kelly v David Avanesyan
Anthony Fowler v TBA
Terri Harper v Feriche Mashauri
Qias Ashfaq v Jay Carney