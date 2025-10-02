Sharrow's 'Stormin' Nohmaan' out of boxing for 12 months

Unbeaten Sheffield prospect Nohmaan Hussain is out of boxing for a year.

He will go under the knife this month to rectify an issue that has plagued his entire professional career.

Nohmaan made his debut in the paid ranks with a knockout at Doncaster Dome, and his record suggests he has never looked back since, with his seven consecutive wins.

However, it is now clear that he had been struggling with a knee injury three years BEFORE turning over into the pro game.

The 28-year-old super featherweight said the anterior cruciate ligament injury had stalled his early career.

"I took a couple of years off for rehab to get back to fighting fitness, had seven fights with the injury while being a shadow of myself.

"Each camp has been harder to deal with the injury being only at 50% so fingers crossed after the surgery, I’ll be 100% ready for the big time," he said.

His absence from the sport meant it was: "A rubbish time for me. But something I have to sacrifice, unfortunately."

Nohmaan Hussain and his team

The injury was caused during a run.

"It was a freak accident - tripping over unstable pavement. It left me on the floor with my knee popped out. I had torn my ACL ligament.

"Now I believe it will be around a year for full recovery post-surgery.

"I feel as though I’ve been coming into my prime, so hopefully I'll start where I’ve left off."

Bianca Johnson and team

The Sheffield City Boxing athlete, who has four knockouts to his name, works in a cardio thoracic intensive care unit.

GBM Sports had originally hoped to place him on their Park Community Arena show in the city last weekend, before scratching his name off the bill.

Nohmaan's last fight was a third round knockout of India's Banty Singh at Rotherham Magna Centre in June.

Meanwhile, another unbeaten Sheffield boxer, Bianca Johnson (3-0-0) is expected to be on a yet-to-be-confirmed show in Barnsley on November 21, the same night as a Doncaster Dome Bateson promotion, featuring Sheldon McDonald and Joe Hayden.