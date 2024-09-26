Shak Thompson vs River Wilson-Bent: Star writer's fight analysis, preview and prediction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield’s Shakiel Thompson (12-0) faces his toughest test on Friday, when he faces Coventry’s River Wilson-Bent (17-4-2).

The domestic dust-up tops the GBM bill in Sheffield’s Canon Medical Arena, which will be broadcast live on DAZN, writes Tom Bourke.

At stake are Thompson’s IBF European, and WBO Global titles, but arguably more importantly, he puts his unbeaten record, and his status as Sheffield’s top boxing prospect on the line as well.

River Wilson-Bent will look to rain on his hometown parade, but who is going to win? And how?

Shakiel Thompson lands in training Pic courtesy of Connor McMain

Tale of the tape

When both men enter the arena on Friday, the home of the Sheffield Sharks, they could easily be mistaken for basketball players.

Shakiel Thompson stands at 6ft 3’, with Wilson-Bent also exceptionally tall for the middleweight division.

Both are used to being the bigger man in the ring.

River Wilson-Bent centre

Thompson is the younger man at 27, with Wilson-Bent three years older. Wilson-Bent may also claim to be wiser; he’s boxed 129 rounds in 23 fights, whilst Thompson has only completed 48 rounds in 12 fights.

Surprisingly, both men made their professional debuts in 2018.

Form

There is no doubt Thompson is top dog when it comes to current form. Since signing a promotional deal with Izzy Asif earlier this year, ‘Dr Steel’ has been at his sharpest, shaking off ring rust that had built from inactivity between 2019-2021.

Izzy Asif and Adam Smith with undercard stars including Ed Hardy Napthali Nembhard and Taz Nadeem

His two most recent wins, under the GBM banner, have seen him produce career best KO’s against Dutchman Gino Kanters (11-5-3) in February, and Bulgarian Vladimir Georgiev (12-3) in April.

Wilson-Bent has been less explosive, after a disappointing eight round draw against Sam Smith (2-0) in March, he has bounced back with two routine wins against Tomasz Felsz (2-3) and Matt McCallum (7-3).

Wilson-Bent lost his unbeaten record to Tyler Denny in 2022, when challenging for the vacant English Title. Since then, he has been bested by ‘Ammo’ Williams, Hamzah Sheeraz, and most recently against Ryan Kelly in October last year.

Fight analysis

Thompson, a southpaw, will take comfort that Wilson-Bent has lost twice to left handers.

Whilst Wilson-Bent would argue that both Tyler Denny and ‘Ammo’ Williams, are fighters of higher calibre than Thompson. Whilst that may be true at this moment in time, Thompson looks to be getting better fight by fight.

Stylistically Wilson-Bent is an orthodox, stand tall fighter, who has solid fundamentals. Whilst Thompson has a more fluid and slick style, with a more varied arsenal. Thompson punches hard to both head and body and will fancy himself as the bigger puncher of the two, his KO% is just under 67% whilst Wilson-Bent’s is 41%.

That won’t discourage Wilson-Bent though, as Thompson showed in his last fight against Georgiev, that he is susceptible to being caught by the orthodox straight right hand.

This was usually because Thompson, who likes to attack in combinations off the jab, can be guilty of leaving his chin exposed as he tries to move out of range. Thompson will need to be switched on and make sure he moves his head off the centre line after his combinations, as the straight right hand, thrown with speed and precision off the jab, is arguably Wilson-Bent’s best punch.

Establishing the jab will be important for both men, who both like to fight at long range, given their imposing height and reach measurements.

Thompson might have the advantage here, his southpaw jab is quick and snappy when he is in full flow.

Wilson-Bent, will also need to be mindful of Thompson’s powerful body punching when they exchange at mid-range, which proved to be downfall for Thompson’s last two opponents.

With Thompson dangerous early on, Wilson-Bent will no doubt look to take this fight into the second half, with Thompson yet to go the ten-round distance, Wilson-Bent has done three times.

Prediction:

With both boxers gifted with good boxing IQs and long levers, expect this to be a chess match early on. Once both men are in their groove, this could really catch fire and be an exciting yet technical fight.

The pick is for the fresher and stronger Shakiel Thompson to win on points by producing the more eye-catching work, with Wilson-Bent teaching him a thing or two on the way.