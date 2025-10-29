Scott Jenkins ends 11-year sulk for boxing return

Scott jenkins with the late Ricky Hatton

Ponds Forge swimming centre, 2014, and a promising boxing career appears to have sunk without a trace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Jenkins, then 23, had suffered his first defeat in 14 professional appearances.

He was becoming disillusioned with the sport, had not prepared properly against a moderate opponent, and then all but disappeared from the scene to work in other fields.

It was the start of an 11-year sulk...but now he’s over it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gradually, his affection for boxing began to return, and now, with Steel City gym trainer Pearce Gudgeon behind him, he is making a comeback.

He will fight on a Jamie Sheldon/Ryan Rhodes bill at the Park Community Arena on December 12.

He doesn't need the money. Scott has a successful kitchen fitting business and is already busy.

But he feels he has a point to prove to himself.

Scott Jenkins poster

And, despite the misgivings of some family members, he is returning to the ring at 34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I felt I under-achieved when I was boxing and it has been an itch I wanted to scratch for ages" he explained.

"In my head I always thought to myself: 'I am going to give it another go.'

"Time flies - I started applying for my boxing license to the Board of Control three years ago and have always kept fit and active in the gym.

Scott Jenkins and Dalton Smith with Sugar Ray Leonard in 2015.

"Will I be as good as I was? Time will tell. But this is something I want to do for myself."

He is not oblivious to the challenges ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am no spring chicken, towards the later stages of my boxing career, and some member of my family think I am stupid."

On the other hand, "My friends are buzzing, they have been at me for a long time to give it another go."

So what went wrong back in 2014?

It certainly wasn't the defeat that turned his mind against the sport.

"Losing is a part of life. It is such a tough sport, and while I kept in the gym, the years flew past without boxing again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Treeton-based super lightweight says he is in good shape, despite the layoff.

"I have not had a drink this year, and I don't abuse my body.

"Maybe this will be just one fight. We'll see.

"But if Dalton Smith was to defend his world title (he competes for it first, against WBC titlist Subriel Matias in January) at Sheffield Wednesday, I would love to be on that bill," said the Owls fan.

In his mind's eye, he wants to go out of the sport, eventually, in dramatic style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd love to fight 10 rounds in a 50-50 title fight - a real slug fest - and win, lose or draw, know I have been in a right bust up."

*Back in 2014, Jenkins and his boxing pal Adam Etches were the public face of a Star campaign, "Let's KO cancer."

They raised thousands of pounds for young patients at Weston Park Hospital.